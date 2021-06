Blac Chyna and her mother, Tokyo Toni, have a very complicated relationship. One day, they're all lovey-dovey and singing each other's praises, and the next, they're trying to tear each other down on social media. Earlier this year, Tokyo Toni did an interview where she explained why she's "not proud" of her daughter, calling her out for some of the choices she's made professionally. The following months were calm between them but this week, it looks like Chyna's mother is coming for all the smoke again.