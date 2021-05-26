Men’s Sweater Knitting Patterns

On Aug. 29, 2019, the moment I liked Emma Chamberlain's Instagram photo in which she wears a cropped yellow sweater vest and ripped jeans, I knew trouble was on the horizon. For me, at least. She wore another sweater vest in March 2020, for a Garage Magazine shoot, again on Allure's June/July 2020 cover, and again in an Aug. 4 Instagram post. I liked all three, knowing exactly what would happen. By August 2020, I'd double tap the photos of hundreds of influencers swallowed by oversized, sleeveless cable-knits. I'd also purchase no less than seven sweater vests on Depop, declaring the item once reserved for TV's biggest nerds my new uniform. And honestly, thank God.