Men’s Sweater Knitting Patterns

Sewing for tweens can be so difficult! Not quite little girl, not quite teen… there are few patterns around to fit them. Sew Can Do has updated their free Sleeveless Sunday Dress to include tween girl sizes. This is such a pretty and versatile dress! It can be as dressy or as casual as you need, depending on the fabric you choose and how you style it. The free sewing pattern comes in girls’ 10-12. (For younger girls, the pattern is also available in sizes 6-10.) Go to Sew Can Do for the free pattern.