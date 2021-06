Referencing the logic behind the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, that the 14th Amendment protects abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has recently argued that, “The idea that the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment understood the Due Process Clause to protect a right to abortion is farcical. ... It would no doubt shock the public at that time to learn that one of the new constitutional amendments contained hidden within its interstices the right to abortion.”