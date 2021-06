These spiral crochet flowers are some of the most beautiful crochet flowers we have ever seen! If you’re up for the challenge, check out this tutorial to learn How to Crochet a Spiral Flower. You can add these spiral flowers onto any project to get that finished look. These flowers can be small and dainty for a baby blanket or larger to fit on your nearly complete afghan! You can even layer the different sizes in order to create a flower with even more depth and definition.