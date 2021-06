The toughest part of the Tennessee Titans’ rookie minicamp for cornerback Caleb Farley is the fact that he’s not on the field. Tennessee’s first-round selection in last month’s NFL Draft is still recovering and rehabbing from back surgery that took place earlier this year in March, his second in a little more than a year. As a result, he is unable to take part in on-field sessions over the three-day camp (Friday-Sunday), which has only fueled his desire to get back to full health.