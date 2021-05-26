Huge Pac-Man crop circle was guerrilla art protest against Czech prime minister

Guerilla art group Ztohoven took credit for this massive Pac-Man crop circle near the town of Roudnice nad Labe, the Czech Republic. The rapeseed field belongs to the Agrofert Group, a corporation associated with Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš. According to Ztohoven, both are quite worthy of protest. According to a report in Expats.cz, the damage to the field adds up to more than $16,000. The crop circle Pac-Man appeared on May 22, the 41st anniversary of the videogame's release that also happens to be International Biodiversity Day. From Ztohoven's statement: