Drew Taggart Of The Chainsmokers Talks About What To Expect On Their Upcoming Album

Let’s face it, I’m a sucker for new artists, especially the ones who are talented and really good at their craft. Such is the case this week as I introduce to you the multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter Sam Robbins, who recently released his first CD “Finally Feeling Young.” This Berklee College of Music graduate is one of six winners, out of more than 700 entries, of the 2021 Kerrville Folk Festival’s Grassy New Folk competition and will perform on the New Folk stage at the festival in Kerrville, Texas in October. In 2018, he was chosen to perform on the NBC competition show “The Voice” where he was the season’s “Young James Taylor” and the first artist to perform a Jim Croce song on that popular show. When I discovered him, courtesy of Mike Farley of the Michael J. Media Group and learned that he was available for interviews, I jumped at the chance to chat with him, especially after listening to a link of the 10 original tracks on his first-ever album. I began by asking how he was doing that day.