Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drew Taggart Of The Chainsmokers Talks About What To Expect On Their Upcoming Album

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, The Chainsmokers appeared as guests along with Shaq on The Artist and The Athlete, a podcast with Lindsay Czarniak. The podcast does just what it says, bringing artists and athletes together and charting their rise to fame and their trajectory in the future. With The Chainsmokers, it’s fairly well-known...

www.youredm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Czarniak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taggart#The Chainsmokers#Rukes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
MusicSoompi

N.Flying Talks About Releasing Their First Studio Album, June Comeback Competition, And More

On June 7, N.Flying held a showcase for the release of their first full-length album, “Man on the Moon.”. About the title track, “Moonshot,” Lee Seung Hyub said, “The message of the song is that if you don’t change, nothing will change. N.Flying is a group that battles fear and anxiety in order to move forward. The idea is that we become closer through that fear and shoot for the moon.”
Musicsoulbounce.com

Jungle Drops Spirited ‘Talk About It’ Video Ahead Of New Album

Outside is pretty much open and folks are in need of a proper soundtrack to accompany their summertime shenanigans. Enter UK electronic duo Jungle armed with their latest single “Talk About It.” The vibrant track is just what we need to fuel any fun and foolery we encounter as we ease into the post-pandemic world. Though the lyrics capture the hesitation one feels when embarking on a new love affair, the lively percussion and groovy bass line dive right in from the moment the beat drops.
MusicSoompi

MONSTA X’s I.M Talks About Experimenting With Different Music Genres And Concepts, Their New Album, And More

In a recent interview and pictorial for Cosmopolitan magazine, MONSTA X’s I.M reflected on his career and the group’s latest album. Describing the pressure that comes with trying out different music styles and concepts for each comeback, I.M remarked, “I’d be lying if I said that there isn’t any pressure at all. But I’m used to it now. And that kind of pressure and stress also helps you grow and improve.”
Rock Musicpopwrapped.com

Michael Mayo Talks About Debut Album ‘Bones’

The debut album from Michael Mayo, Bones, tells a story, in more ways than one. While it takes the listener on a musical journey led by alternative and neo-soul elements, the collection also tells a personal tale. Every track on the album – cut live with Mayo’s band; keyboardist Andrew Freedman, bassist Nick Campbell and drummer Robin Baytas – is testament to part of a journey Mayo has undertaken in his life, with part of the process of creating it seeing him admit to his own bisexuality. Bones plays like a letter he wrote himself, opening up about his thoughts and feelings after spending so many years lying to not only himself, but his family and friends. PopWrapped caught up with Michael to find out more about the album and the advice he’d give to others wanting to come to terms with/accept their own truth.
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Carrie Underwood teases what to expect in her upcoming Las Vegas shows

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a glimpse into her upcoming Las Vegas shows. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old chatted with Entertainment Tonight and teased the details of her 12-show residency. “It’s gonna be all about the rhinestones, all about the fringe,” she revealed. “I do change wardrobe throughout shows and...
Musicq104kc.com

Lady A announce upcoming album “What a Song Can Do (Chapter One)”

Country trio Lady A — comprised of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood —have announced their upcoming album, What a Song Can Do (Chapter One). What a Song Can Do (Chapter One), comprised of seven tracks, marks the eighth studio album from Lady A. Scott said in an official...
MusicSun-Journal

Sam Robbins talks about releasing his debut album

Let’s face it, I’m a sucker for new artists, especially the ones who are talented and really good at their craft. Such is the case this week as I introduce to you the multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter Sam Robbins, who recently released his first CD “Finally Feeling Young.” This Berklee College of Music graduate is one of six winners, out of more than 700 entries, of the 2021 Kerrville Folk Festival’s Grassy New Folk competition and will perform on the New Folk stage at the festival in Kerrville, Texas in October. In 2018, he was chosen to perform on the NBC competition show “The Voice” where he was the season’s “Young James Taylor” and the first artist to perform a Jim Croce song on that popular show. When I discovered him, courtesy of Mike Farley of the Michael J. Media Group and learned that he was available for interviews, I jumped at the chance to chat with him, especially after listening to a link of the 10 original tracks on his first-ever album. I began by asking how he was doing that day.
Musicthebrag.com

Japanese Breakfast talks ‘Jubilee’ and why she made an album about joy

Michelle Zauner is celebrating. Her memoir, Crying In H Mart — the heart-wrenching account of her late mother’s battle with cancer and Zauner’s subsequent exploration into reconnecting with her Korean heritage through food — has just debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction Bestsellers list. It warrants a party so, of course, the champagne is already out and part-ways through.
Internetthefocus.news

Lorde's Solar Power leak is the talk of Twitter: All about her 2021 album

Fans are going wild after reports say Lorde’s upcoming album entitled ‘Solar Power’ was leaked today, on the day of the solar eclipse (10 June 2021). Within days of releasing the artwork for her latest album, Solar Power, a leak was said to have emerged that revealed samples of Lorde’s new music as well as the cover art.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's What to Expect From Adele's New Album Coming "Very Soon"

Hello? It's Adele and she has new music on the way. It's been nearly six years since the singer released her smash hit album, 25—but according to a source, the long wait is almost over. "Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year," a source close to the British performer told E! News, "and has spent months in the studio recording her new album."
Lifestyletouringplans.com

What We’re Talking About: Loki, Luca, VelociCoaster, & More

What We’re Talking About – Disney and Universal Orlando News and Rumors. Sometimes a little magic and luck are just the ticket. That’s because a Disney bus driver was able to find and therefore Disney was able to return a set of rings to an individual who lost the pair of rings on her vacation. Read more about the story here. Have you ever had anything end up missing on a trip, but Disney found it and mailed it back to you? (My husband left a “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire lanyard and pin set in our hotel room once and they mailed those back to us! They aren’t rings, but they are still really cool.)