Kucera makes a splash at Nebraska
Lexi Kucera had an immediate impact in her freshman season as a Division I athlete with the University of Nebraska women’s swimming and diving team. It was a short season for the Huskers, who finished 1-3 in duals. But Kucera, a Hutchinson High School graduate, made the most of her opportunities. She claimed five top-five finishes, including a second-place showing in the 100 fly and a third-place showing in the 50 freestyle against Illinois.www.crowrivermedia.com