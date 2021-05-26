Cancel
Nebraska State

Kucera makes a splash at Nebraska

By Stephen Wiblemo
crowrivermedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexi Kucera had an immediate impact in her freshman season as a Division I athlete with the University of Nebraska women’s swimming and diving team. It was a short season for the Huskers, who finished 1-3 in duals. But Kucera, a Hutchinson High School graduate, made the most of her opportunities. She claimed five top-five finishes, including a second-place showing in the 100 fly and a third-place showing in the 50 freestyle against Illinois.

