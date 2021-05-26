Cancel
Sega's Arcade-Style 2020 Olympics Video Game Launches Next Month

By Brian Shea
Game Informer Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the yearlong delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Olympic Games are pushing forward in 2021, and as such, the previously announced official video game from Sega is also finally coming out next month. We've already received two Olympics 2020 video games from Sega: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Nintendo Switch and a separate game called Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 for mobile devices. Now, players will be able to strap in, lace up, and jump in to the Olympic Games free of those pesky company mascots.

www.gameinformer.com
