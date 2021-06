As a result of 2020’s chaos, countless couples were forced to reschedule, downsize, or alter their weddings entirely. But now, as events slowly start to pick up again, brides are making up for lost time by opting for bold and, at times, unconventional style choices. In particular, the jewelry space has reflected this greater desire to shirk tradition, and now unexpected trends — like costume jewelry, unconventional pops of color, and even glitzy hair accessories — are topping the style charts. Chan Luu’s new bridal jewelry collection explores this sense of playful experimentation to its fullest potential, making for a series of pieces that feel classic yet refreshingly glamorous.