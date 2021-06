P!nk is the latest pop star to extend their support to Britney Spears after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary. Spears entered into a conservatorship in 2008 after suffering a public breakdown in 2007, which gave her father, Jamie Spears, full control over his daughter's financial and personal affairs. The New York Times documentary that premiered via FX and Hulu on Feb. 5 pulls back the curtain on the pop star's ongoing legal battles while shining a light on the #FreeBritney movement -- which has gained many A-list supporters after its premiere -- and the misogynistic media scrutiny she faced in the early 2000s.