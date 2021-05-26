Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2021: PDD, DKS, GME, XLP, XLY

By MT Newswires
NASDAQ
 17 days ago

Consumer stocks were trading higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.13% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.38% in value. Pinduoduo (PDD) was up more than 4% as it posted a Q1 adjusted loss of 1.52...

www.nasdaq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gme#Xlp#Dks#Xly#Pdd#Staples#Gamestop#Gme#Xlp#Capital Iq#Nft#Gamestop#Nasdaq Inc#Sporting Goods#Xly#Consumer Stocks#Pdd#Trading#American Depositary Share#Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Why Groupon Stock Climbed on Friday

Ascendiant Capital raises its price target for the e-commerce company. Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) climbed today, up by 5% as of 11 a.m. EDT, after getting a bullish vote of confidence from Wall Street. Ascendiant Capital boosted its price target on Groupon stock, pointing to economic recoveries. Ascendiant Capital...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 11, 2021

(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 55.79 0.22 0.39 70.8K. (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.13 0.33 0.38 8.7K. (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 37.44 0.12 0.32 142.3K. (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 103.62 0.32 0.30 4.2K. (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund -...
Stockspulse2.com

ETSY Stock Price: $245 Target By Jefferies

The shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) have received a price target decrease from $260 to $245. These are the details. The shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) have received a price target decrease from $260 to $245. And Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares as the company’s Q2 EBITDA margin guidance came in 350 basis points below the prior consensus.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Stockspulse2.com

WFC Stock Price: $60 Target By BofA Securities

The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a price target increase from $47 to $60 by BofA Securities. These are the details. The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a price target increase from $47 to $60 by BofA Securities. And BofA analyst Erika Najarian upgraded Wells Fargo from a “Neutral” rating to a “Buy” rating.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lose More Ground This Afternoon

Consumer stocks were ending narrowly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.2%. In company news, Pinduoduo (PDD) was nearly 13% higher after the Chinese e-commerce company narrowed its non-GAAP Q1 net loss...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Benefitting From Late Uptick

Financial stocks added slightly to their prior gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% each. The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was rising over 0.9%. In company news, Ready...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp has outpaced the industry year to date. The stock further received a boost from its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year. Despite the pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions, results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Also, e-commerce sales momentum continued. Reduced promotions, positive sales mix and lower inventory boosted margins, which is likely to persist. Management raised its fiscal 2021 revenue and earnings view. However, the company is likely to incur operating losses of nearly $20 million related to the exit from the Heritage Brands Retail business in the first half of the fiscal year. Also, the North America unit is likely to remain drab due to a slow recovery of international tourism.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post sales of $29.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Get Late Boost, Ending With Small Gains

Energy stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index was also ahead 0.7% although the Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.7%. Front-month...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.
Retailmorns.ca

Walmart Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Friday, as Amazon.com Inc. fell 0.08% to $3,346.83, Costco Wholesale Corp. fell 0.31% to $381.83, and Target Corp. rose 0.55% to $232.94. Trading volume (8.4 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 7.5 M. Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Sells $27,027.50 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,038.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

Brant Demuth Sells 2,911 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.