Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2021: PDD, DKS, GME, XLP, XLY

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp has outpaced the industry year to date. The stock further received a boost from its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year. Despite the pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions, results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Also, e-commerce sales momentum continued. Reduced promotions, positive sales mix and lower inventory boosted margins, which is likely to persist. Management raised its fiscal 2021 revenue and earnings view. However, the company is likely to incur operating losses of nearly $20 million related to the exit from the Heritage Brands Retail business in the first half of the fiscal year. Also, the North America unit is likely to remain drab due to a slow recovery of international tourism.”