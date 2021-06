News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. WASHINGTON, DC – Permanent residents who are not yet citizens of the United States may soon have the right to vote in the District of Columbia’s local elections, if the bill introduced by Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau becomes law. Nadeau introduced the Local Resident Voting Rights Act of 2021 today, which had been introduced in prior Council periods. The legislation amends the District of Columbia Election Code of 1955 to expand the definition of the term “qualified elector” to include permanent residents for the purpose of local elections.