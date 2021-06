This coming Sunday we will celebrate the Lord’s Supper together when we gather for corporate worship. As we prepare for this act of worship together, it may be helpful to take a few moments to remember what the Supper represents. Below is an article we published in 2019 about the Lord’s Supper, in which we addressed both the meaning of the Supper and common questions asked by parents regarding children and the Lord’s Supper. Let me encourage you to read this again this week and remember what it is we are affirming and celebrating when we share in Communion together.