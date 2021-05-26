Cancel
Fandango Study Reveals Consumer Confidence in Return to Cinemas, Lists Most Anticipated Films of the Summer

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study conducted by Fandango, the largest digital ticketing portal for cinemas in the United States, has revealed that 93 percent of moviegoers have expressed satisfaction in their return to the movies. A total of 4,000 ticket buyers through Fandango were asked about their recent cinema experience in the poll, with 87 percent of those surveyed indicating they felt their theater did a great job in making them feel safe.

www.boxofficepro.com
