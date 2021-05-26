Fandango Study Reveals Consumer Confidence in Return to Cinemas, Lists Most Anticipated Films of the Summer

Photos Courtesy: Walt Disney Animation Studios/Disney+; Warner Bros./IMDb; Sony Pictures Animation/IMDb; Toho/IMDb; Walt Disney Animation Studios/Disney+. For the last year, film lovers have been eager to head back to the movie theaters and, as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up, it seems this summer will allow for some sense of normalcy — at least where cinemas are concerned. However, there's also an added bonus for those of us who're enjoying the comfort of our own homes: quite a few studios are releasing 2021's blockbusters both in theaters and on streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms. And, this year, some of the best films — and some of the films we're most excited to finally see — are animated features.