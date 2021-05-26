Cancel
Beaufort County, NC

BCCC to return to normal operations June 14

By Beaufort County Community College
thewashingtondailynews.com
 13 days ago

In alignment with recent changes in COVID-19 guidelines from both the Centers for Disease Control and the office of Gov. Roy Cooper, Beaufort County Community College will return to normal operations on June 14. This means there will no longer be any temperature checks or mask requirements, and members of...

www.thewashingtondailynews.com
