BCCC to return to normal operations June 14

Beaufort County Community College will offer in-person advising for new and returning students in the Advising Center starting May 17 in Building 9, Room 937. The Advising Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m. with two faculty advisors to provide the academic information to students and register them for the summer or fall 2021 semesters. Walk-ins are welcome. Students can also meet with admissions and financial aid staff while in Building 9. Everyone is required to wear masks inside of buildings. Advisors are also available by phone at 252-940-6353, email at advising.center@beaufortccc.edu, or Microsoft Teams starting May 17. The Live Chat feature (www.beaufortccc.edu/ssonline) is ideal for students who need assistance before May 17.