Check out this beautiful concept for a 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro based on recent leaks and rumors. The concept was created by designer Antonio De Rosa. No compromises for your high-level productivity standards. The all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro redefines the boundaries of mobile computing. Its new M1X processor delivers all the power you need to complete your work in a blink. Its flat design exalts the portability, and the last-long battery will never disappoint you. And if a long day and night are chasing you, the USB-C MagSafe will give a fast recharge.