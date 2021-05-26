Shufti Pro, OneSpan, BioID biometrics selected for remote authentication
Several biometric services providers have announced new partnerships this week. Shufti Pro has partnered with development company Rockers Technology to improve its identity verification offering, and OneSpan has signed a collaboration agreement with Belfius Bank in Belgium. Also, BioID has been selected by digital payment service provider MobiPay, and telecom retailer Belsimpel has launched Verifai, a privacy-first identity service provider.www.biometricupdate.com