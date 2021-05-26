Austin Shift Meal's Job Fair, the Quesoff's Triumphant Return, Jester King's Pet-Adoption Rescheduling, and More

Greetings from the fair office. Hope everyone had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. With that being said the Cruzin’ To The Fair 2nd annual car show has arrived. Come Saturday the fairgrounds will be filled with some pretty awesome cars. Hope everyone can make it out to see them. We will have vendors selling things as well as a bake sale, some silent auctions, and of course the fair will be have a huge raffle and some silent auction items as well. You don't wanna miss this event. It’s going to be huge; we have at least 100 cars entered already, so we matched our first show in 2019. If you would like to be a vendor at the car show call the office and I will get back to you ASAP. The fair board will serve Biscuits and Gravy for breakfast and Burgers, Polish Dogs and Macaroni Salad for lunch. We would like to thank our sponsors--Wahkiakum West, Mike Swanson Realty, Wrench Bender, Torppa Construction, Arts Automotive, Marker 29 LLC, The Spar, The Duck Inn, Watkins Tractor Supply, Joan Wren, Lee & Diane Tischer, Napa Auto Parts and Northwest Classic Auto Mall. A huge thank you to all these business and fair supporters. Anyone wishing to volunteer some time? We could use extra hands at the car show; call the office and we can set you up a time.