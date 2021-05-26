Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin Shift Meal's Job Fair, the Quesoff's Triumphant Return, Jester King's Pet-Adoption Rescheduling, and More

By Wayne Alan Brenner
Austin Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s some of what’s happening in Austin’s culinary scene, as the threat of COVID-19 begins to diminish (among the vaccinated, at least) and the city tries to regains its often CBD-enhanced footing. Yes, it’s your Food News Buffet for the last week of May:. Austin Shift Meal, the local nonprofit...

www.austinchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
