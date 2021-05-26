Norwegian exits bankruptcy after shedding two-thirds of its fleet

Swiss International Air Lines has has made this announcement:. Swiss is currently faced with structural changes to its market, and expects to see a lasting 20-percent decline in customer demand in the medium term. Thanks to a constructive consultation procedure, however, the corresponding workforce reduction of 550 dismissals for operational reasons, including dismissals in the event of non-acceptance of changed employment terms, is smaller than was expected as recently as last month. In total, SWISS will have downsized its workforce by some 1,700 full-time equivalents by the end of 2021, with two thirds of this reduction achieved through voluntary measures and natural staff turnover. As projected, the SWISS aircraft fleet will also be reduced by 15 per cent. SWISS is living up to all its social responsibilities in all these actions, and is ensuring that these unavoidable dismissals for operational reasons pay maximum regard to all social considerations.