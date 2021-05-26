Mulready: Mental Health Awareness Month – know what’s covered

Clearwater Counseling Highlights Importance of Mental Health During Men’s Health Month. Throughout the month of June, Clearwater Counseling (clearwatercounselingpc.org) is celebrating Men’s Health Month by bringing important information and insight to the forefront. Recognizing this annual observance once again makes it evident how important mental health is to overall wellness. Suicide, one of the top 10 causes of death, is more than three times as likely to be a cause of death for men than women. Instead of seeking help, some men may attempt to “self-medicate” through substance use and alcohol, which only deepens depression and encourages impulsive tendencies.