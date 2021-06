Athlon Sports college football magazines have hit the stands for the 2021 season and that means all kinds of rankings and analysis of players and positions and teams within conferences and divisions. Last week I talked about their position rankings and specifically the receivers and tight ends. It was the highest rated group of any unit on the Gator squad at No. 3 in the SEC, which as I wrote, honestly surprised me a little bit considering what the Gators lost. Now we go the opposite direction and the lowest rated unit on the Gators and that is the offensive line at No. 8.