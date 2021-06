CLEVELAND -- James Karinchak put on the perfect display of what it means to bend but not break. The Indians entered the ninth inning against the White Sox on Tuesday night with a three-run lead and Karinchak running in from the bullpen. Although it would seem as though Cleveland would be safe with that scenario, Karinchak soon found himself in a predicament with the bases loaded and two outs with only a one-run lead. All that matters to the Indians is that he was able to escape the jam and hand his team a 6-5 victory at Progressive Field.