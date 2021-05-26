Cancel
Facebook & Instagram Will Now Let You Hide Likes On Posts

By Kristina Johnson
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
Facebook and Instagram are giving users the option to hide the number of likes on posts. Facebook and Instagram are rolling out a new feature aimed at reshaping the social media experience for their users. Starting today, users on both platforms can hide the number of likes on their posts. You can also hide whether you see likes on other people’s posts—so if you find yourself burning with jealousy every time a picture of someone’s breakfast gets more likes than yours, you won’t have to suffer any longer.

