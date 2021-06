Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch | Photo Courtesy of Chris Welch website. Illinois’ most prominent Republican state lawmakers have signed their names to a lawsuit challenging the state’s new legislative district maps, arguing the maps unconstitutionally and illegally rely on unofficial population estimates, rather than actual U.S. Census data, resulting in new districts that are out of balance and rob at least tens of thousands of Illinoisans of their right to equal representation in Springfield.