Seattle, WA

Property Watch: An Early Paul Thiry in Magnolia

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Thiry was a pioneer of modernism in the Pacific Northwest. While Seattle’s unique brand of midcentury modern really gained steam in the 1950s, Thiry turned to clean lines and cubical forms twenty years earlier when he began designing his own home, the first of many modern works in his prolific career. He made his most recognizable mark on the city as the principal architect of the 1962 World’s Fair. Thiry always envisioned the site as a long-term cultural hub rather than a temporary installation, leading to what is still Seattle Center today.

