Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC — May 30, 2021. There is no shortage of storylines as the NASCAR Cup Series visits Charlotte Motor Speedway for a crown jewel of the sport, the Coca-Cola 600. The race is the longest on the circuit, a 600-mile test of man and machine at the mile and a half speedway just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. The event includes a celebration of American Servicemen and remembers those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country as part of the Memorial Day weekend festivities. Each racecar carries the name of one of those soldiers across the upper portion of the front windshield.