RICHMOND, Ky. – Maysville native Darren Williams was chosen as the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday. On Friday, Williams opened what would become a three-game sweep of Belmont with a lockdown performance. He did not allow an earned run and gave up just two hits and a walk in eight innings while striking out six. Williams limited the Bruins to a .077 batting average. He didn't allow his second hit until the eighth inning.