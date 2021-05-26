Arrest warrants allege assault on a female & battery of unborn child by Hendrick Motorsports spotter – Eddie D’Hondt – resulting in immediate suspension

1 Kyle Larson completes a unique weekend sweep with a World of Outlaws victory on Monday night. Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Larson led 327 of 400 laps and won every stage in the Coca-Cola 600. Only 24 hours later, he was dominating the Sprint Car field on the dirt at 3/8-mile Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway some 500 miles away, claiming the $10,000 first prize. Worth noting: Larson became the first driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race and a World of Outlaw Sprint Car race in consecutive days. Joked Logan Schuchart after finishing second Monday when Larson admitted to using the track’s video board to see where Schuchart was making up time in the waning laps: “We might have to take that big board down soon.”