Arrest warrants allege assault on a female & battery of unborn child by Hendrick Motorsports spotter – Eddie D’Hondt – resulting in immediate suspension
Hendrick Motorsports has confirmed that Edward “Eddie” James D’Hondt has been “immediately and indefinitely” suspended from the organization after news of two alleged assaults came to light in the past 24-hours. D’Hondt has also been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR, according to the sanctioning body’s penalty report. “We became aware of...kickinthetires.net