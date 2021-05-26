Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Arrest warrants allege assault on a female & battery of unborn child by Hendrick Motorsports spotter – Eddie D’Hondt – resulting in immediate suspension

By Jerry Jordan
kickinthetires.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendrick Motorsports has confirmed that Edward “Eddie” James D’Hondt has been “immediately and indefinitely” suspended from the organization after news of two alleged assaults came to light in the past 24-hours. D’Hondt has also been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR, according to the sanctioning body’s penalty report. “We became aware of...

kickinthetires.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Nascar Cup Series#Unborn Child#Accused Of Assault#Aggravated Assault#County Court#Circuit Of The Americas#Tires#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Mr D Hondt#Arrest States#Misdemeanor Assaults#Battery#County Clerk#Batteries#Guilt#Austin#Punishment Ranges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

Chase Elliott’s Spotter Suspended For Alleged Assault On Pregnant Woman

Plans Chase Elliott has set for his coming races have been disrupted because Eddie D’Hondt tried to work through his legal troubles quietly. Hendricks Motorsports on Wednesday indefinitely suspended D’Hondt, Elliot’s longtime spotter, after his recent arrest on a charge of assault on a female and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child came to light. The Hickory, N.C., Police Department arrested D?Hondt on May 12, but he failed to notify Hendricks Motorsports or NASCAR, instead working two subsequent races, including last weekend’s Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, which Elliott won. D’Hondt’s failure to notify his employer about his arrest violates NASCAR Cup Series rules.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Chase Elliott Spotter Eddie D'Hondt Arrested on Assault Charges

Veteran NASCAR spotter Eddie D’Hondt has been indefinitely suspended by Hendrick Motorsports after misdemeanor charges of assaulting a woman and battery against an unborn child became public on Wednesday morning. D’Hondt, 62, currently serves as primary spotter of the No. 9 Chevrolet and reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. Catawba...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Indefinite Suspension For Team Spotter

On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR shared an important press release regarding the future of Hendrick Motorsports team spotter Eddie D’Hondt. D’Hondt has received an indefinite suspension from NASCAR due to his recent arrest in Catawba County, North Carolina. According to the Hickory Police Department records, D’Hondt is scheduled to be in...
Motorsportsdallassun.com

NASCAR suspends Hendrick spotter following assault charges

NASCAR indefinitely suspended Eddie D'Hondt, the spotter for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team, on Wednesday after learning more about his arrest in North Carolina earlier this month. D'Hondt was arrested May 12 in Hickory, N.C., on charges of battery of an unborn child and assault on a female, per...
Charlotte, NCspeedwaymedia.com

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (15 of 36) SECOND TIME AROUND: Kyle Larson finished second in the last three NASCAR Cup Series races, which occurred at Circuit of The Americas, Dover International Speedway and Darlington Raceway. The 28-year-old driver also finished runner-up in three consecutive events in 2017 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. Larson won the next race that year, which was held at Auto Club Speedway.
Hickory, NCNBC Sports

Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR indefinitely suspend spotter for Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports has indefinitely suspended Eddie D’Hondt, spotter for Chase Elliott, after learning that D’Hondt was arrested earlier this month and charged with assault on a pregnant woman. The Hickory, North Carolina, Police Department arrested D’Hondt on May 12. Frontstretch.com first reported of D’Hondt’s arrest. He has been charged with...
Motorsportsspeedwaydigest.com

Custer Scores Top-20 at Sonoma

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-20):. ● Cole Custer started 23rd and finished 19th. ● The No. 41 Autodesk Fusion 360/HaasTooling.com Ford held his relative...
South Boston, VARichmond.com

Fast Thoughts for June 2: Kyle Larson caps unique weekend sweep; NASCAR to allow more access at racetrack; Sellers rolls to win at South Boston

1 Kyle Larson completes a unique weekend sweep with a World of Outlaws victory on Monday night. Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Larson led 327 of 400 laps and won every stage in the Coca-Cola 600. Only 24 hours later, he was dominating the Sprint Car field on the dirt at 3/8-mile Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway some 500 miles away, claiming the $10,000 first prize. Worth noting: Larson became the first driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race and a World of Outlaw Sprint Car race in consecutive days. Joked Logan Schuchart after finishing second Monday when Larson admitted to using the track’s video board to see where Schuchart was making up time in the waning laps: “We might have to take that big board down soon.”
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT SONOMA: Kyle Larson Scores His Third Win of 2021 at Sonoma

SONOMA, CA – (June 6, 2021) – Kyle Larson’s return to his home state of California brought the Hendrick Motorsports driver his third win of the 2021 season when he took his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory lane in the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. In back-to-back races, the 28-year-old driver swept both Stage wins and led a race-high 57 laps to capture his first road course victory and ninth-career victory in 239 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

Alsco Uniforms partners with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for naming rights of the June NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

Alsco, the global leader in uniform and linen rental services, to convey presenting sponsor naming rights to Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for Texas Motor Speedway’s June NASCAR Xfinity Series race held the day before the NASCAR All-Star Race. Alsco’s support in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) is unrivaled: the company features...
Las Vegas, NVKDWN

Lexus Jack Hawksworth – Detroit GP

He’s driving the #14 Lexus for Vasser-Sullivan Racing in IMSA…Jack Hawksworth checks in to preview the Detroit Grand Prix (they race Saturday at 5pm). Interesting discussion about braking zones – the tricky Belle Isle track and more. 26:47 Download May 26th. 19:58 Download May 13th. 34:09 Download March 23rd. NASCAR...
MotorsportsESPN

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 92 laps, 60 points. 2. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 92, 50. 3. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 92, 41. 4. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 92, 42. 5. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 92, 44. 6. (30) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 92, 41. 7....
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Wood Brothers Team Working on a Rebound After Disappointing Sonoma Run

After watching Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Knauf Insulation team struggle to a 23rd-place finish in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, Eddie Wood said he’s taking the long view of his team’s slump since a fourth-place finish at Kansas Speedway on May 2. The team has a best finish of 18th and a worst of 24th in that five-race span.
Hampton, GAspeedwaymedia.com

Speedway Motorsports welcomes Credit Karma Money™ as new Partner in NASCAR

HAMPTON, Ga. (Sept. 20, 2018) – Speedway Motorsports today announced a new sponsorship and advertising package partnership with Credit Karma Money™, a single destination within Credit Karma for spending and saving. As part of this new partnership, Credit Karma Money will become the title sponsor of the July 10 NASCAR...