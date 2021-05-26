Don’t Count Out Clubhouse Just Yet

Google is constantly improving and updating Google Maps – with camera-laden cars driving around city centres to update Streetview images, to user suggestions of new developments being added to the maps, to restaurant reviews, integration with Uber, and more. However, the latest upgrade is currently limited to those living in Sydney, Australia. So, unless you’re currently based in the city, you’re going to have to read about the new feature… and then do your best not to get too jealous. And that’s as soon as it’s going to get, unfortunately.