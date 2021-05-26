Don’t Count Out Clubhouse Just Yet
Clubhouse, the social audio app that caught fire over the pandemic, seemed sturdy on its rise to Silicon Valley stardom the last time we covered the app in February. The company was fresh off raising $100 million and getting a $1 billion valuation. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg had just participated in talks on Clubhouse. The app’s user base had just reportedly doubled, and seeing headlines like, “Forget TikTok. Clubhouse Is Social Media’s Next Star,” were commonplace.variety.com