Tom Brady Takes Savage Shot At Aaron Rodgers After NFC Title Game

By Chris Rosvoglou
 9 days ago
Sports fans around the country received outstanding news this Wednesday, as TurnerSportsPR announced that The Match with Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will be returning this July. However, this time around Brady and Mickelson will face a different duo. It turns out that Brady and Mickelson will take on Green...

NFLSt. Augustine Record

Tom Brady keeps trolling Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau with Twitter memes

Wednesday morning brought the announcement that Tom Brady would be hitting the links again for another golf event with Phil Mickelson, facing off against another star-studded pair for “The Match,” just as they did last year against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. This time, Brady and Mickelson will take on...
NFLPosted by
CalSportsReport

Aaron Rodgers' Situation Is Different From Tom Brady's Move

The common narrative surrounding a possible trade of former Cal star Aaron Rodgers is that he could do for any NFL team what Tom Brady did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reality is that the situations are different, as Yahoo’s Charles Robinson points out in a column in which he spoke to six NFL front-office people, who gave their opinions anonymously.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tom Brady homeless? Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion

Tom Brady's tenancy in Tampa is ongoing, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner needs a new place to rest his head at night. Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter sold the mansion Brady and his family rented for the past year. Tampa.com reported Jeter sold the seven-bedroom waterfront estate for well under asking price at $22.5 million. The property was listed for $29 million.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Details About Patriots’ 2020 Locker Room Conversations

Tom Brady was out of sight last season. He was by no means out of mind. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin explained Saturday on WEEI’s “The Ken and Curtis Show” that Brady remained a topic of conversation in the Patriots’ locker room throughout the 2020 NFL campaign, the quarterback’s first with the Buccaneers after leaving New England to sign with Tampa Bay in free agency.
NFLUSA Today

Aaron Rodgers fills Peyton Manning's spot in 'The Match IV,' will face Tom Brady

After participating in the last two editions of The Match, Peyton Manning will sit the next round out. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady are returning for The Match IV, but they won’t be competing against Tiger Woods and Manning this time. Woods has been replaced by U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has filled Manning’s spot.
NFLchatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers to Participate in The Match (Against Tom Brady)

Those on the Aaron Rodgers watch got a bit of news on Wednesday... just not about anything to do with football. It was announced that on July 6, Rodgers will team up with PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau to take on PGA Championship winner Phil Mickeson and Uggs model Tom Brady.
NFLNFL

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

When the NFL unveiled the 2021 schedule last week, the most highly anticipated matchup of the season landed in Week 4: Tom Brady vs. the New England Patriots. Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North told Peter King of NBC Sports that it was a conscious choice to put the G.O.A.T. vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
NFLPost-Crescent

Aaron Rodgers will compete against Tom Brady in 'The Match' golf exhibition

Green Bay Packers quarterAaron Rodgers is returning to sports airwaves and squaring off again with Tom Brady. It's just not what Packers fans had in mind. Rodgers will pick up his bag of golf clubs and team with PGA Tour sensation Bryson DeChambeau for a face-off against a team of PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Brady in "The Match," televised July 6 on TNT.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Tom Brady Details Severity Of Knee Injury, Extent Of Rehab

This offseason has been far from standard for Tom Brady, who’s effectively seen it all over the two decades-plus he’s been in the NFL. Brady dealt with a knee issue during the 2021 campaign, which concluded with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl championship. Not terribly long after the Bucs raised the Lombardi Trophy, Brady underwent knee surgery, which head coach Bruce Arians at one point described as a “clean up.”
NFLPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Big Sky Course to Host Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Golf Event, “The Match”

Previously, I wouldn't have given this news a second look. But I've become a little more interested in golf over the last few years. After tearing my ACL playing soccer, I was on the hunt for a hobby with a bit less in the way of physical requirements. As a result I ended up really getting into golf for the first time. And even if your golf skills are seriously lacking like myself, the great thing about living where we do is that there's a bunch of courses - and the scenery from any one of them is pretty awesome.