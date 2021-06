Finally, the NHL Playoffs are underway starting May 15th with the Boston Bruins taking on the Washington Capitals. The Capitals finished second in the Eastern division with 77 points, thanks to winning seven of their last 10 games. Boston finished third in the Eastern division with 73 points and took six of their last 10 games. The regular season matchups between these teams were pretty even . If we can count on one thing in this series, it’s that it will be one you won’t want to miss. Let’s take a look at this Bruins vs Capitals matchup, as well as the NHL betting odds, trends and prediction.