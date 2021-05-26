Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

$1M Mega Millions ticket bought a pharmacy in Spring Garden

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Someone in Philadelphia is now $1M richer after the Pennsylvania Lottery reported Wednesday that a Mega Millions ticket was sold at a pharmacy in Spring Garden. Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five white numbers - 14-21-31-34-54 - but did not match the Mega Ball number of 11.

