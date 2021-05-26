Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

NtechLab scores highest biometric matching accuracy rates in three NIST test categories

By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNtechLab is trumpeting its success in the recent Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), in which the company’s facial recognition algorithm was found to have the highest biometric matching accuracy ever in three different categories of the 1:1 Verification benchmark. The...

www.biometricupdate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nist#Face Recognition#Biometrics#Video Cameras#Research Data#Algorithms#Nist#Frvt#Biometric Update#Iarpa#Actev#Topics#Biometric Identification#Article Topics Accuracy#Matching#Ntechlab Products#Data Processing#Criteria#Testing#Methods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Statistical Inference for Diagnostic Test Accuracy Studies with Multiple Comparisons

Diagnostic accuracy studies assess sensitivity and specificity of a new index test in relation to an established comparator or the reference standard. The development and selection of the index test is usually assumed to be conducted prior to the accuracy study. In practice, this is often violated, for instance if the choice of the (apparently) best biomarker, model or cutpoint is based on the same data that is used later for validation purposes. In this work, we investigate several multiple comparison procedures which provide family-wise error rate control for the emerging multiple testing problem. Due to the nature of the co-primary hypothesis problem, conventional approaches for multiplicity adjustment are too conservative for the specific problem and thus need to be adapted. In an extensive simulation study, five multiple comparison procedures are compared with regards to statistical error rates in least-favorable and realistic scenarios. This covers parametric and nonparamtric methods and one Bayesian approach. All methods have been implemented in the new open-source R package DTAmc which allows to reproduce all simulation results. Based on our numerical results, we conclude that the parametric approaches (maxT, Bonferroni) are easy to apply but can have inflated type I error rates for small sample sizes. The two investigated Bootstrap procedures, in particular the so-called pairs Bootstrap, allow for a family-wise error rate control in finite samples and in addition have a competitive statistical power.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Plurilock wins three behavioral biometric security contracts, updates MFA

The last week of May was an eventful one for cybersecurity company Plurilock, which signed three separate contracts for its behavioral biometrics and cybersecurity technology. The first of them was with IT service reseller GiaSpace, following which the company will license Plurilock’s continuous authentication software to an unnamed U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer.
Economysecurityboulevard.com

How a defense contractor got a near perfect NIST 800-171 score: 7 important questions and answers

PreVeil’s recent webinar with our friend Jose Neto of PC Warriors covered how a small defense contractor achieved a near perfect score on a NIST 800-171 DIBCAC audit. The webinar, led by our cofounder Sanjeev Verma, focused on how Dr. Neto was able to advise and lead the defense contractor to their remarkable score and successfully meet 109 out of the 110 NIST controls.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Highest-Rated Penetration Testing Courses on Udemy | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Solutions Review finds the highest-rated penetration testing courses available on Udemy right now that every security professional should consider taking. Are you a cybersecurity professional looking to gain new knowledge in penetration testing and or to brush up on your skills? Online courses offered through websites like Udemy allow cybersecurity professionals to practice their InfoSec knowledge and sharpen their skills through digital lectures and interactive guides.
Softwarenist.gov

VEMOS: A GUI for Evaluation of Similarity Metrics on Complex Data Sets

Similarity and dissimilarity metrics are a fundamental component of many tasks requiring the analysis and comparison of complex, often visual data. Applications from deep learning to forensics require ways to effectively identify images, find clusters or outliers in data sets, or retrieve data items similar to a query item. However, finding an effective metric for a specific task is challenging due to the complexity of modern datasets and the myriad possible similarity metrics arising from that complexity. We present VEMOS, a Python package that provides an accessible graphical user interface (GUI) for the evaluation of comparison metrics. VEMOS provides user-friendly ways to examine individual data items or groups in a data set alongside analyses of metrics' performance on the whole data set, such as clustering, multi-dimensional scaling, and retrieval performance analyses. VEMOS aims to help researchers and practitioners evaluate multiple comparison metrics on rich, diverse data sets.
ElectronicsSourceSecurity.com

Cloud video surveillance company, Cloudview announces the release of their cloud video recording system (CVR)

Industry-renowned video surveillance outfit, Cloudview, has unveiled its latest state-of-the-art, cloud-based solution to the CCTV market. Buoyed by two successful funding rounds, Cloudview’s latest cloud video recording system (CVR) is now ready for launch. Cloud video recording system (CVR) This next-generation technology unifies, manages and securely consolidates smart-triggered events from...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Next Biometrics lands $100K purchase order, FPC scores follow-on design win

Next Biometrics has received a new purchase order for its fingerprint sensors from an existing U.S.-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution provider partner. According to a company announcement, the $100,000 order comes from an existing partner, with the biometric sensors scheduled to be shipped in June 2021. The unnamed...
Computersatoallinks.com

Data Analytics vs. Data Analysis, Are they similar?

In this age of advancement in the field of tech, data is one of the trendiest topics. When we study data or related subjects, the two terms, data analytics and data analysis, often cross our paths. Are these synonyms? Are they the same word or just closely related? Taking a data analytics course can help an individual understand this concept better. In this article, we’ll discuss the similarities and differences between these terms.
Sciencearxiv.org

Score test for missing at random or not

Missing data are frequently encountered in various disciplines and can be divided into three categories: missing completely at random (MCAR), missing at random (MAR) and missing not at random (MNAR). Valid statistical approaches to missing data depend crucially on correct identification of the underlying missingness mechanism. Although the problem of testing whether this mechanism is MCAR or MAR has been extensively studied, there has been very little research on testing MAR versus MNAR.A critical challenge that is faced when dealing with this problem is the issue of model identification under MNAR. In this paper, under a logistic model for the missing probability, we develop two score tests for the problem of whether the missingness mechanism is MAR or MNAR under a parametric model and a semiparametric location model on the regression function. The score tests require only parameter estimation under the null MAR assumption, which completely circumvents the identification issue. Our simulations and analysis of human immunodeficiency virus data show that the score tests have well-controlled type I errors and desirable powers.
Softwaredevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Security Risks With No-Code/Low-Code Tools

As the popularity of no-code and low-code tools grows, so, too, do security concerns. The demand for new applications is growing at a rapid rate. Many individuals and business units will not tolerate delays. As a result, citizen developers are stepping in, some of whom may be sanctioned by the company while essentially operating as shadow IT.
Softwarethe-next-tech.com

How has Artificial Intelligence Helped Enterprises by Enhancing Test Automation Services

With the emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and NLP, Test automation services have achieved great breakthroughs and have helped several companies in developing and deploying applications in no time. Artificial intelligence has started understanding verbal commands, evaluating information, analyzing data, recognizing defects, and correcting them better than...
Engineeringparabolicarc.com

TERRA TECH & Yaroslavl State University to Develop Artificial Intelligence Technologies Based on Satellite Data

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (Roscosmos PR) — TERRA TECH, a subsidiary of the Russian Space Systems Holding (RKS, part of the Roscosmos State Corporation), and Yaroslavl State University named after P.G. Demidov at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum agreed to unite efforts to develop and market high-tech software solutions based on space imagery data using artificial intelligence technologies.
Softwaregisuser.com

Modern Test Automation Trends To Watch For

Modern test automation is about streamlining the process of verifying that web applications work correctly. In this article, I explain what are the latest trends to watch for. Test automation is vital when you are building any web-based application. It allows you to test the core functionality quickly, efficiently, and automatically. However, certain types of content make test automation challenging. For instance, GIS information, such as maps, weather data, or live tracking data, are nearly impossible to test using classic test automation. Modern test automation seeks to address these challenges using AI. Here, we explore the current state of the art for machine learning test automation tools and look at some future trends.
Coding & ProgrammingInfoworld

IBM Python toolkit measures AI uncertainty

IBM has created an open source Python library, called Uncertainty Qualification 360 or UQ360, that provides developers and data scientists with algorithms to quantify the uncertainty of machine learning predictions, with the goal of improving the transparency of machine learning models and trust in AI. Available from IBM Research, UQ360...
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: Applications for GPU-Based AI and ML

And of course, this transformation is fueled by the powerful Machine Learning (ML) tools and techniques such as Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL), Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN), Gradient-boosted-tree models (GBM), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and more. Most of the success in modern AI and ML systems is dependent on their ability...
Technologydevops.com

Positive Technologies Identifies Vulnerabilities in WAGO Industrial Controller

Attackers can access controller file system, cause a malfunction, and disrupt the technological process. Moscow, Russia, June 7, 2021 – Positive Technologies experts Vyacheslav Moskvin and Sergey Fedonin have revealed two vulnerabilities in the firmware of the WAGO 750-8207 industrial controller, one of critical severity. The 750 series controllers are used for building automation for renewable energy sources at numerous installations: transformer stations and other power distribution facilities, in the petrochemical industry, water supply and other public utilities, shipbuilding, marine and coastal structures, for mechanical engineering, and other fields. The manufacturer has released security updates and recommendations on ways to reduce the risk.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: AWS Certified Machine Learning Specialty –> Practice Test

Don’t be stressed, Take our Machine Learning Based Mock Test and prepare yourself for the Interview. Here you will get Machine Learning based Multiple Choice Question for your Next Interview. These Mock Test helps you check your Knowledge in the Machine Learning. In these Mock Test we covers Following Topics...
Technologydweb.news

Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing – Why it Matters and How it Works

Manual operations in manufacturing often lead to increased costs and decreased growth. Manufacturers have to resolve 4 critical challenges: operations optimization, cost savings, production quality improvement, and demand forecasting. Digitizing one or two processes can only work to an extent and only a complete digital solution could come in handy....