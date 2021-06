Carpinteria started its postseason with two consecutive victories in the CIF tournament, starting with a 1-0 pitching duel Wednesday at home against Crossroads. The Warriors were able to secure a spot in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Wildcard game against the Roadrunners, pitting the Gold Coast League against the Citrus Coast league. John Calderwood Field was buzzing with playoff atmosphere for a game that ended up lasting just over 75 minutes, with the Warriors lone first-inning run being the difference in the match between Carpinteria ace Miles Souza and Crossroads starter Leo Rochman.