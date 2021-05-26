Cancel
NFL

New Era pulls MLB caps from website after backlash on Twitter over ‘clip art and area codes’

By Nexstar Media Wire
fox44news.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – New Era’s new line of “Local Market” baseball caps is leaving MLB fans scratching their hat-haired heads. The line, launched on Tuesday, was apparently meant to celebrate the cities where all 30 MLB teams play, with each cap prominently featuring the team’s logo alongside an area code (or several) and a couple of arguably relevant images. But after backlash on social media, New Era appears to have removed the caps from its website entirely.

www.fox44news.com
Annalisa
