New Era pulls MLB caps from website after backlash on Twitter over ‘clip art and area codes’

If you want a baseball cap that has all the bells and whistles, better check out this new platoon of hats from MLB and New Era. Feast your eyes on the MLB Side Patch Bloom 59Fifty Fitted Cap Collection. All 30 Major League Baseball teams are included in this drop. To start off, the cap insignia features an adornment of floral detailing. The right panel features a commemorative patch to bring a smile to a vintage hat collector’s face. The fabric for the undervisor matches the color of the embroideries. On the left panel is the New Era Flag, while at the back is an embroidery of the team logo. Click here to view the whole collection.