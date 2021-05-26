Cancel
Ascension Parish, LA

Spanish Lake, Bluff Swamp drainage continues

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ascension Parish Department of Public Works is planning to cut Alligator Bayou Road at Fish Bayou to facilitate additional drainage of flood water from the Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp basin. DPW anticipates cutting the road beginning Friday or Saturday. To ensure the safety of residents in the area,...

Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Belle Rose, Geismar, Paincourtville, Convent and Prairieville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 170 and 196. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...CENTRAL ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1035 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Pierre Part, or 7 miles north of Belle River, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent, Prairieville, Carville, Belle Rose and Garyville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 171 and 197. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Port Vincent to 6 miles northeast of Pierre Part, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Oak Hills Place, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Geismar, Garyville, Shenandoah, Whitehall and Old Jefferson. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 162 and 204. Interstate 12 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 848 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Gabriel, or near Plaquemine, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Ramah, Bayou Sorrel and Shenandoah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 135 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHEASTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 725 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Port Vincent, or 10 miles southeast of Denham Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laplace, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, Whitehall and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 210. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20.