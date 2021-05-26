Spanish Lake, Bluff Swamp drainage continues

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Port Vincent to 6 miles northeast of Pierre Part, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Oak Hills Place, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Geismar, Garyville, Shenandoah, Whitehall and Old Jefferson. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 162 and 204. Interstate 12 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH