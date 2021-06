North Central Texas College is streaming Matt Cox’s play Puffs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 24-27. In Puffs, a certain boy wizard has attended a certain wizard school for seven years. But this tale isn’t about the hero. It’s about the Puffs, a group of well-meaning and loyal outsiders who have a thing for badgers, but who don’t even fit in with the sidekicks of the wizarding academy’s heroes. The Puffs are there to see destiny unfold, as a young wizard conquers evil at a school that seems too dangerous for children to attend. Puffs is an inventive look at three potential heroes and the students who will never, ever be the chosen ones.