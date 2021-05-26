Cancel
Estes Park, CO

Free Historic Fall River Hydroplant Opens June 3

estesparknews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Historic Fall River Hydroplant will open for the 2021 season beginning Thursday, June 3. Guests of all ages are encouraged to enrich their knowledge of local Estes Park history this summer with a visit to the Historic Fall River Hydroplant. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, F. O. Stanley built the Hydroplant in 1909 to provide electric power to the Stanley Hotel. The plant was the exclusive source of electricity for the Town of Estes Park until the 1940s and functioned up to the day of the 1982 Lawn Lake Flood. The historic structure provides the perfect environment to learn about various aspects of Estes Park history. The plant features photographs capturing Mr. Stanley’s time and legacy in Estes Park, an entertaining film of comedian Jay Leno revealing the intricacies of how to start a Stanley Steamer automobile, and the preserved clock frozen at the exact moment the flood crashed into the building taking it out of commission.

www.estesparknews.com
