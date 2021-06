Sarasota, FL (WorkersCompensation.com) – While the emergency use approval of the COVID-19 vaccine has helped to reduce the number of COVID cases, the most recent Breakthrough Infections report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates there’s still some work to be done in the spread of COVID-19. As of the end of April, at least 101 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. During the last week of April, ...