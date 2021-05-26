Local hospitals see COVID-19 uptick; state hospitalizations fall
Although COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop statewide, the local region has seen a small increase this week in the number of virus patients being treated at hospitals. There were 1,172 inpatients in Pennsylvania being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Department of Health update showed, including 296 in intensive care units and 177 on ventilators or breathing machines. That’s down from 1,353 hospitalizations last week and 1,712 two weeks ago.www.tribdem.com