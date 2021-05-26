Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambria County, PA

Local hospitals see COVID-19 uptick; state hospitalizations fall

By Randy Griffith rgriffith@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop statewide, the local region has seen a small increase this week in the number of virus patients being treated at hospitals. There were 1,172 inpatients in Pennsylvania being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Department of Health update showed, including 296 in intensive care units and 177 on ventilators or breathing machines. That’s down from 1,353 hospitalizations last week and 1,712 two weeks ago.

www.tribdem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambria County, PA
Health
County
Cambria County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Cambria County, PA
Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Spring Township, PA
Cambria County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bedford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Intensive Care Units#Health Care Providers#Westmoreland County#The Department Of Health#Centre#Covid 19 Hospitalizations#Hospitals#Virus Patients#Vaccine Providers#Indiana Counties#Bedford Counties#Fall#Ventilators#Icus#Breathing Machines#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Region's COVID-19 positives lag statewide drop

While the statewide COVD-19 report continues a downward trend, local counties’ data are mixed, the Department of Health’s weekly Early Warning Monitoring System update shows. The portion of all coronavirus tests coming back positive has dropped statewide from 6.5% to 5.3%. It’s the first time the positivity rate has been...
Cambria County, PAfox8tv.com

COVID-19 Update May 14th

The Department of Health reported over 1,600 new Coronavirus cases in the State on Friday. 124 of those were in our area. Cambria County led with 33 cases, Blair reported 25, Somerset added 16, Clearfield had 15, Bedford and Centre Counties both reported 11 cases, Huntingdon had 5, Jefferson had 4, Cameron had 3, and Elk County had 1 new case.
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

CDC, state say fully vaccinated people may go maskless

Fully vaccinated people are now exempt from most mandatory masking orders in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health announced Thursday. The state’s order was automatically modified when the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Thursday. The CDC announced fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities that they did...
Indiana County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

In The Spotlight | Indiana County pair aiming to help customers 'escape' in new kayaking venture

For Desiree and Mason Beppler, any chance to get outside and onto the water provides an opportunity to break away from everyday life. With the Penn Run couple embarking on launching its second kayak rental location – this one at Wilmore Dam just outside of Portage – the hope is that clients follow the simple request made in the venture’s name: Escape.
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

Clearfield County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health. Jefferson and Elk counties reported four cases and one case, respectively. Cambria County reported 33 new cases, while Blair County reported 25 cases and the lone area death. Centre County reported...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Source: CDC to announce fully vaccinated may go maskless

New guidance set to be announced Thursday afternoon will ease limits for fully vaccinated people, a source tells The Associated Press. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was set to announce the new guidance on Thursday afternoon at a White House briefing that will include allowing fully vaccinated people to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places, the source said.
Cambria County, PAMirror

Cambria 911 center to get technology upgrades

PATTON — New technology upgrades are coming to the Cambria County 911 Center. Through state funding, the center soon will be able to provide next-generation services to better assist residents, officials said during the Cambria County commissioners meeting Thursday morning at the Patton Park. “The technology demands today are much...
Johnstown, PAWJAC TV

Johnstown-Cambria County Airport hosting training exercise

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WJAC) — The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport will be hosting a "full-scale" training exercise Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Several area fire companies will be participating in the training and advise the public to NOT be alarmed. Airport officials say emergency vehicles and smoke will...
Cambria County, PAMirror

Project helps schools buy vape detectors

In order to better combat the rising number of students who vape or use e-cigarettes, the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program has created an enticement for local school districts to seek out users. Through the Environmental Strategies Reimbursement Project, the Drug & Alcohol Program has created a competitive funding...
Altoona, PAMirror

Area airports get state funds

HARRISBURG — Three central Pennsylvania airports will receive grants from the state Department of Transportation, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday. The Bedford County Airport’s grant of $187,500 is the largest of the three grants. It will be used to replace the floor in its first unit hangar built in 1991.
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

State expands crowd limits as COVID-19 virus cases drop

The statewide seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at its lowest point since the end of October. There were 2,385 additional positive cases Tuesday, putting the rolling seven-day average at 2,207 cases a day. That’s down from 3,176 average cases a day one week ago and from a spring peak of more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending April 18.
Somerset County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Primary elections Tuesday feature school boards, local government offices; special legislative race on ballot

Municipal governments and school boards throughout the region will hold primary elections on Tuesday. There will be a Pennsylvania House of Representatives special election and ballot questions, too. Here are some of the more high-profile races that are occurring:. 59th Legislative District. Either Robb Luther (Libertarian), Mariah Fisher (Democrat) or...
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Cambria, Somerset add COVID-19 deaths over weekend

Five of the region’s counties, including Cambria and Somerset, lost residents over the weekend to COVID-19 complications, the state Department of Health reported Sunday. Somerset County reported two deaths, bringing its total to 205 since the pandemic’s arrival last spring. Cambria County added one, taking its total to 421, while...