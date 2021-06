The world let out a collective gasp when Lady Whistledown announced that Regé-Jean Page, the Duke of Hastings himself, wouldn't be returning to Netflix's Bridgerton. And though he's remained quiet on the matter — and a lot of the rumors about his future in films and TV — Page spoke to Variety about leaving the show (days after his co-star Phoebe Dynevor also talked about it) that catapulted him into the hearts of millions. Huge stars, like Kim Kardashian and Dionne Warwick, were basically inconsolable after finding out that the duke wouldn't be back for upcoming seasons of Bridgerton, but Page said that it's how things were planned all along: "That's what was meant."