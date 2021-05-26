Cancel
Detroit, MI

Metro Detroit man exonerated from prison by DNA tech for 1988 murder he didn't commit, Michigan AG and others react

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQknv_0aCB46KC00
(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) Thanks to advancements in DNA technology, Gilbert Lee Poole Jr. will soon be released from prison for a 1988 murder that he was wrongfully convicted of, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

On June 7, 1988, a man named Robert Mejia was murdered in Pontiac, Michigan, after leaving a bar. Witnesses provided a description of the person Mejia was with to police, and composite sketches of the man were even published in a newspaper, but no leads in the case appeared until the fall.

In November 1988, Poole Jr.'s then-girlfriend pointed the blame at him for Mejia's murder, and an expert testified that his bite matched a bite mark found on Mejia. Poole Jr. was sentenced to life imprisonment on June 22, 1989.

After Poole Jr.'s conviction, bite mark analysis has been scientifically and legally discredited due to its consideration of being unreliable. DNA testing has also become more advanced since the 1980s.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, post-conviction DNA testing was carried out on crime scene evidence, including bloodstains on and around Mejia. The DNA found did not match either Poole Jr.’s or Mejia's DNA, and didn't match anyone's DNA in the system.

The discovery led the AG's Conviction Integrity Unit to conduct a full investigation into the case and, with the help of the Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Innocence Project, it was concluded that Poole Jr. had been wrongfully convicted of Mejia's murder.

Poole Jr.’s Cooley Innocence Project attorney Marla Mitchell-Cichon discussed why his conviction doesn't hold up.

"Mr. Poole’s conviction was based on unreliable evidence, including bite mark comparison which is not based in science," Mitchell-Cichon said.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, Poole Jr. is the fourth person to be exonerated in Michigan in 2021.

Last year, Michigan had the second-highest number of wrongful conviction exonerations in the United States, seeing 20 Michiganders being freed.

After 32 years, Poole Jr. is currently awaiting his release from prison.

The MAG's full press release regarding Poole Jr.'s exoneration can be read on Michigan.gov's website.

