Whether they are in your family, one of our friends, a coworker, or your neighbor – you know someone who is part of the LGBTQIA+ community. And many of them want to be, will be, or are parents. If you can’t think of one person – let me help. Hi! My name is Tori, my pronouns are she/they, and I am a queer nonbinary parent. There! Now you know someone. I’ve decided to put together this guide for a few reasons. First, because I know there’s interest. I share and talk about this subject and the things in this guide almost every day. Second, because I think it’s important that everyone should strive to be the best ally that they can be. And finally, because I want to help make the world a more inclusive, affirming, and safe place for other queer and trans parents!