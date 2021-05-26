Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

US condemns detention of civilian leaders in Mali

By Tal Axelrod
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jVkh_0aCB3yMC00
© Getty Images

The State Department Wednesday condemned the detention of Mali’s transitional president and prime minister by the military this week, which marked the second coup in the country in under a year.

“The United States strongly condemns the detention of civilian leaders of Mali’s transition government,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who added that “we are working closely with the local transition monitoring committee and other international actors to seek the immediate and unconditional release of those detained and resumption of the civilian-led transition.”

“A democratic, civilian-led government presents the best opportunity to achieve security and prosperity in Mali and the wider Sahel region. The Malian transition government’s commitment to a civilian-led transition and democratic elections in 2022 set the stage for Mali’s continued engagement with international partners to advance democracy, human rights, peace, and security efforts. The events of May 24 put that progress at risk.”

The condemnation comes after Malian President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were detained at military headquarters Monday in the garrison town of Kati, located in a stronghold of the country’s junta.

The military has thus far not made a statement about the detentions but state broadcasters have circulated news of new government members.

The arrests of the two leaders came immediately after the announcement of new Cabinet ministers. Among the names left off the list were Interior Security Minister Modibo Kone and Defense Minister Sadio Camara, both junta supporters, hinting at a rift between Mali’s transitional government and the military.

N’Daw and Ouane have been in power since September after the junta agreed give power to a civilian transitional government. The military had grabbed power in August after troops surrounded the home of then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who later resigned on national television.

The African Union, the United Nations mission in Mali, the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and other world powers have all called on the military to release N’Daw and Ouane.

“They strongly condemn the attempted coup that occurred following the publication of the decree appointing members of the government by the President of the transition on the proposal of the Prime Minister,” they said in a statement released by the U.N. mission. “They demand the immediate and unconditional release of these authorities and stress that the military elements detaining them will be held personally responsible for their security.”

The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Junta#Military Government#Detentions#Us Military#International Leaders#International Security#State Security#The State Department#Malian#Cabinet#Interior#Defense#The African Union#United Nations#West African#Ecowas#U N#Civilian Leaders#Sahel#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Mali Strongman Stands By February Elections, Names Civilian PM

Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita stood by the goal of staging elections next February as he was sworn in as transitional president on Monday, also naming a civilian premier after international outrage over the country's second coup in nine months. Goita, who had already headed a coup that toppled the...
Politicsnewsfinale.com

Mali Coup Leader Goita Sworn in as President

Leader of Mali’s junta Col Assimi Goïta has officially been sworn in as the troubled country’s interim president and promised “credible, fair and transparent elections” which are expected in February next year, AFP reports. On May 24 Goita dismissed the transitional civilian president and prime minister, which caused former colonial...
United NationsGreenwichTime

UN strongly condemns violations in Central African Republic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Monday strongly condemned violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic and warned that attacks on United Nations peacekeepers there may constitute war crimes. The press statement was issued after closed-door Security Council discussions and a...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief condemns killing of100 civilians in Burkina Faso

New York [US], June 6 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned the heinous attack by unidentified assailants on a village in the province of Yagha in the Sahel Region of Burkina Faso, which resulted in the killing of over 100 civilians, including seven children. Through a...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Mali opposition supporters rally as France warns ruling junta

Supporters of Mali's M5 opposition movement staged a rally on Friday, with the group poised to join the government following the crisis-stricken country's second coup in nine months. Several hundred M5 supporters assembled at a central square in the capital Bamako, AFP journalists said, to commemorate the founding of the movement, which powered mass protests last year. But the long-planned rally was held after strongman Colonel Assimi Goita, who led a coup on the back of the protests, ousted the civilian transitional president and prime minister on May 24. The second putsch has sparked diplomatic uproar, prompting both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend Mali.
Politicsjurist.org

African Union suspends Mali’s membership following military coup

The African Union (AU) on Tuesday suspended Mali from the organization, following the military coup that occurred last week and threatened sanctions if the country fails to restore a civilian government. The military coup, led by Assimi Goïta, resulted in the ouster of president Bah Ndaw. Ndaw and Prime Minister...
PoliticsBBC

France suspends military ties with Mali over coup

France is halting joint military operations with Mali over last week's coup in the West African country. It said the suspension would continue until it received guarantees about a return to civilian rule in Mali. French forces have been supporting troops from Mali, Chad, Mauritania, Niger, and Burkina Faso to...
Politicsdeseret.com

International authorities strongly condemn Mali’s coup

Last week, the West African country of Mali had its second coup in nine months, the Deseret News reported. Col. Assimi Goita, the former vice president and leader of last August's coup, led the military in seizing power from interim civilian leaders. The move brought diplomatic uproar internationally, Al Jazeera reported.
Worlddallassun.com

BRICS condemns high violence in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): BRICS member states condemned the continuing "high level of violence" and the security situation in Afghanistan and called for an immediate, permanent and comprehensive cease-fire in the war-torn country. BRICS foreign ministers on Tuesday held a virtual meeting in which they expressed concerns at...
Africaapanews.net

Mali: ECOWAS shows wisdom with coup leaders

ECOWAS heads of state, who met in Accra on Sunday to reflect on the case of Mali, have agreed on limited sanctions against the perpetrators of the recent coup in Bamako. The soldiers who carried out the last coup in Mali can thank God. The outcome of the extraordinary summit of West African heads of state held Sunday in Accra, Ghana to examine the case of Mali was not frankly unfavorable to them. Apart from the temporary suspension of this country from the bodies of the organization, the requirement to appoint a new civilian Prime Minister and to respect the timetable for the transition initially agreed upon, the presidents of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have chosen to handle Bamako carefully.
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

President Bio condemns military takeovers at ECOWAS meeting as crisis deepens in Mali

Yesterday in Accra, Ghana, where leaders of ECOWAS held an Extraordinary meeting on the political situation in Mali, chaired by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Sierra Leone’s President Dr Julius Maada Bio called for consultations and wider communications with stakeholders in Mali, following a military takeover in the country. “This...
Politicsthesoufancenter.org

IntelBrief: Mali Military Coup Threatens Progress Against Jihadists in the Sahel

Mali’s latest military coup appears to be a power play by high-ranking officers seeking to topple the Malian transitional government, itself brought on by a coup. The second coup in Bamako in under a year highlights the fragility of Mali’s democracy and threatens the ongoing fight against a range of jihadist groups operating in the Sahel.
Politicswcn247.com

Mali’s transitional president resigns while in detention

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president has resigned while he and the prime minister are in detention after being arrested by the military earlier this week. The resignation comes as representatives of the West African regional bloc are in Mali to mediate the political crisis, officials said Wednesday. The U.N., the African Union and other international bodies have urged Mali’s military to release the transitional president and prime minister, who were to lead an 18-month civilian transitional government. A military official said that transitional President Bah N’Daw dismissed Prime Minister Moctar Ouane before handing in his own resignation to former junta leader and transitional Vice President Col. Assimi Goita.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Mali’s interim president and PM ‘resign’ while under military arrest

Mali’s interim president and prime minister have reportedly “resigned”, two days after they were arrested by the military in a widely condemned coup, according to an aide to the military-appointed interim vice-president. Both civilian leaders, the president, Bah Ndaw, and the prime minister, Moctar Ouane, remained under military arrest on...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

On the Situation in Mali

The United States strongly condemns the detention of civilian leaders of Mali’s transition government. We support the May 24 joint statement of ECOWAS and the African Union, and we are working closely with the local transition monitoring committee and other international actors to seek the immediate and unconditional release of those detained and resumption of the civilian-led transition.
World101 WIXX

Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed from military detention

(Reuters) – Mali’s ousted interim president and prime minister were freed on Wednesday night after they were arrested and detained by the military for three days, an aid to the vice president said. Interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the...