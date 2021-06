Hurry and see this hard-to-find, affordable home on a dead end street! The den is spacious with vaulted ceilings and is open to kitchen. This quaint home has two spacious bedrooms with two full baths. Enjoy your morning coffee and watch the birds feed while swinging on the private covered back porch which overlooks woods. It is minutes from the Intersection of Hwy 9 N & Hwy 278 which makes it an ideal location to Oxford, Tupelo, & New Albany. Information is deemed correct but is subject to verification.