Fox Trading (CURRENCY:FOXT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Fox Trading coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Fox Trading has a total market capitalization of $120,374.22 and approximately $189,183.00 worth of Fox Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fox Trading has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.