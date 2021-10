The message was clear Saturday: New Orleans residents want their trash picked up, and they will walk through rain and lightning to get their point across. A satire-based costume parade that organized itself through Facebook walked from Elysian Fields to City Hall Saturday to protest the city’s failing efforts to remove trash since Hurricane Ida. Twenty days after the Category Four storm hit the city, some residents still haven't had their trash collected, and the contents of their refrigerators from a week or more without power have given the city a pungent smell.

