Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP, a leading nationwide litigation law firm, is pleased to announce that Jessica Farrelly has joined the Firm as a partner in the Tampa office. Ms. Farrelly concentrates her practice in labor and employment law and also has substantial experience in complex and catastrophic litigation. Her extensive employment litigation experience includes representing employers in the defense of all types of employment law claims at the administrative, trial, and appellate levels. In the state and federal courts in Florida and Massachusetts, Ms. Farrelly has litigated claims of race, national origin, sex, pregnancy, religious discrimination, and retaliation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act; age.