Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

New Clause 8 Episode: Professor Stephen Yelderman – A Personal View of How the Supreme Court Approaches IP

IPWatchdog.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the explanation behind the Supreme Court’s approach to patent and other IP issues? I decided to talk to Prof. Stephen Yelderman – who personally knew two of the Supreme Court justices before they even joined the Court and clerked on the Supreme Court – to get some insight. He also happens to be one of the most insightful – and underrated – scholars studying patent issues whose astute understanding of how the patent system works is rooted in his personal and practical experience.

www.ipwatchdog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Law#Clause#Case Law#Legal Issues#Legal Proceedings#The Supreme Court#Stanford#Silicon Valley Academic#Acb#Impact Of Breyer#Ip Cases#Ip Issues#Prof Stephen Yelderman#Prof Yelderman Insights#Professor#Approach#Patent Issues#Patent Cases#Patent Quality#Relevant Articles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtssouthernminn.com

Supreme Court ruling is a win for investigative journalists and civil rights researchers

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court issued a decision interpreting the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), a federal anti-hacking law from the 1980s which has proven ill-suited to the modern internet. The Supreme Court’s opinion in Van Buren v. United States, narrowing the scope of the CFAA, will have positive consequences for online civil rights testing, research, and data journalism.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court narrows cybercrime law

The Supreme Court limited the scope of a crucial federal computer fraud law Thursday by overturning the conviction of a former police officer accused of misusing a government database. The justices sided 6-3 with Georgia police sergeant Nathan Van Buren in his appeal of a conviction under the Computer Fraud...
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that tribal police officers can stop and search non-Indians on tribal lands for potential violations of state or federal law. The justices unanimously reversed an appellate ruling in favor of a non-Native motorist who was charged with drug-related crimes after a tribal...
Congress & Courtsharvardlawreview.org

The Future of Supreme Court Reform

For a brief moment in the fall of 2020, structural reform of the Supreme Court seemed like a tangible possibility. After the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September, some prominent Democratic politicians and liberal commentators warmed to the idea of expanding the Court to respond to Republicans’ rush to confirm a nominee before the election, despite their refusal four years prior to confirm Judge Merrick Garland on the ground that it was an election year.1×1. See Astead W. Herndon & Maggie Astor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Revives Talk of Court Packing, N. Y. TIMES (Oct. 22, 2020), https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/19/us/politics/what-is-court-packing.html [https://perma.cc/5HJ8-8HNG]. Though Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the Presidency in November, Democrats lost seats in the House and have a majority in the Senate only through the tiebreaking vote of the Vice President.2×2. See Alexander Burns, Democrats Beat Trump in 2020. Now They’re Asking: What Went Wrong?, N. Y. TIMES (Feb. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/20/us/politics/democrats-house-races-trump.html [https://perma.cc/83BA-H8F4]; Jim Tankersley & Michael D. Shear, With Democrats in Control, Biden Moves to Advance Agenda, N. Y. TIMES (Jan. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/07/business/democrats-biden-agenda.html [https://perma.cc/SXR8-Q9HX]. These slim margins, which make aggressive legislative action appear unlikely, led observers to conclude that “court reform is effectively dead for the foreseeable future.”3×3. Matt Ford, The Supreme Court Is in Charge Now, New Republic (Nov. 13, 2020), https://newrepublic.com/article/160178/supreme-court-biden-judicial-gridlock [https://perma.cc/S5ZD-8WPF]. While Ford’s article was written before the January 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs that gave Democrats narrow control over the Senate, he made clear his prediction did not turn on that possibility. See id; see also Mary Kay Linge, What Joe Biden and Democrats Can and Can’t Do with Control of Congress, N.Y. Post (Jan. 9, 2021, 10:45 AM), https://nypost.com/2021/01/09/what-joe-biden-and-dems-can-and-cant-do-with-control-of-congress [https://perma.cc/J7U9-652J].
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Kathleen Arberg Ends Long Run as US Supreme Court's Public Voice and Face

Kathy Arberg. Credit: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States. For 38 years, Kathleen Arberg, the U.S. Supreme Court’s public information officer, has had an inside view of the marble palace. Through the pandemic, an anthrax-related evacuation, the Sept. 11 attacks, justices’ deaths and new arrivals after confirmations, Arberg has been a face and voice for the court.
Congress & CourtsVox

Justice Kavanaugh hands down some surprisingly hopeful news for women’s equality

Justice Brett Kavanaugh just handed down a subtle but potentially very significant signal that he will protect at least some of the feminist victories won by Ruth Bader Ginsburg two decades before she joined the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh’s move does not mean that he is likely to tack left on questions like abortion, but it does suggest there are some limits to this Court’s willingness to toss out earlier victories by liberals.
Congress & Courtsharvardlawreview.org

United States v. Trice

Courts have long differentiated apartment living from single-family-home living. While those who live in single-family homes enjoy expansive Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures, those who live in apartments do not.1×1. See Carol A. Chase, Cops, Canines, and Curtilage: What Jardines Teaches and What It Leaves Unanswered, 52 Hous. L. Rev. 1289, 1292–93, 1303–09 (2015). In Florida v. Jardines,2×2. 569 U.S. 1 (2013). the Supreme Court held that a front porch was part of a single-family home’s “curtilage”3×3. Curtilage is the area “immediately surrounding and associated with the home.” Id. at 6. It is considered part of the home for Fourth Amendment purposes. Id. and thus enjoys similar Fourth Amendment protections as the home itself.4×4. Id. at 6–7. But, like many other Supreme Court Fourth Amendment decisions, Jardines concerned only a single-family home.5×5. See Chase, supra note 1, at 1303, 1310. Recently, in United States v. Trice,6×6. 966 F.3d 506 (6th. Cir. 2020). the Sixth Circuit held that a hallway wall opposite a tenant’s apartment was not curtilage and thus was not a constitutionally protected area.7×7. Id. at 515–16. By failing to extend the Jardines curtilage analysis to the apartment context, the Sixth Circuit missed an opportunity to expand Fourth Amendment protections under the curtilage doctrine and thereby contributed to the racial, ethnic, and class inequalities that result under current Fourth Amendment jurisprudence.
Congress & CourtsGizmodo

Supreme Court Issues Radical New Reading of Anti-Hacking Law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said a Georgia police officer had not violated the country’s main anti-hacking law by improperly accessing a government database for financial gain, a decision likely to curtail prosecutions under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) of individuals who misuse computer systems to which they have legal access.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Guns, Confrontation and Malice: New York in the Supreme Court Next Term

The U.S. Supreme Court has before it three cases out of New York that present important constitutional and civil rights issues. The blockbuster case is a Second Amendment challenge to New York’s licensing regime for the carrying of concealed weapons, a challenge the Second Circuit rejected. Also before the court is a Second Circuit decision applying widely-established federal appellate precedent requiring civil rights plaintiffs pursuing malicious prosecution claims for dismissed criminal charges to establish their innocence. Finally, in a case out of the New York Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court will consider the extent to which prosecutors can introduce out-of-court testimony notwithstanding the Sixth Amendment’s strict Confrontation Clause because defendants “opened the door” to the hearsay testimony through their defense.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Washington Monthly

The Supreme Court Giveth and Taketh

Last month, the Supreme Court didn’t just rule against thousands of prisoners convicted under jury rules that permit non-unanimous verdicts. Six conservative justices also cast doubt on the court’s willingness to ever grant retroactive relief to victims of a range of unconstitutional practices and policies. It’s little wonder that Justice Elena Kagan wrote such a potent dissent for the court’s diminished liberal wing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court asked to keep eviction pause in place

The Biden administration, backed by nearly two dozen Democratic state attorneys general, asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to leave intact a temporary nationwide pause on evictions. The request comes after a group of landlords asked the court last week to effectively end the eviction moratorium put in place by...
Congress & Courtskgou.org

How A Supreme Court Justice In The 1800s Made History Through Dissent

The old saying holds that history is written by the winners. A new book explores the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan, who, through his writing, made history even though he lost. Harlan was on the court in 1896 when it endorsed racial segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson and was the lone justice who voted no. He wrote the only dissenting opinion.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Senators ask for 10 years of Supreme Court justices’ travel records

Two Senate Judiciary Committee members are seeking the travel records of Supreme Court justices dating back a decade, claiming the disclosure would improve transparency in the judicial branch. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and John Kennedy (R-La.) made the request in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and US Marshals...
Congress & Courtsmontgomery-herald.com

The unconstitutional Supreme Court

The most prominent role of the U.S. Supreme Court is judging the constitutionality of laws. That role is not prescribed by the U.S. Constitution. It was not authorized by the U.S. Congress. The Supreme Court awarded itself that role in 1803 in the legal case Marbury v. Madison. Since the authority to overrule the U.S. Congress is not established by the Constitution nor by law enacted by Congress, the role could be withdrawn by constitutional amendment or by an act of Congress.
California StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

How a farmworkers’ Supreme Court case could affect our beaches in Florida | Column

Forty-six years ago, in 1975, the state of California gave union organizers limited access to farms in order to talk to workers: not during work hours and not every day. For the farm owners, the law has been a boon. Before it was passed, California’s farms experienced bitter labor struggles. No more. Despite the law, though, wages have remained low. In 2016 the average annual income of a California farm worker was a mere $16,100.